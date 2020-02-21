Lady Tarpons Bow Out in Bi-district

By Larry Gage

Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel Lady Tarpons’ postseason run has ended after one game. The Lady Tarpons lost their first-round basketball playoff game to Sinton, 55-26, at Alice High School, in Alice, Texas, on Tuesday, February 18, night.

“We trailed 8-0 in the first quarter and we called timeout,” head Port Isabel girls basketball coach Kyle DeMoss told the PRESS on a Wednesday, February 19, morning phone call. “We stayed with them until the end of the first quarter.”

Sinton led 16-8 at the end of the first quarter of play and 34-10 at the half.

“They gave us trouble with their half-court press.”

This was DeMoss’s first year with the team, and he only got the job the week before the start of practice last fall. All things considered, it was a pretty good inaugural season under the first-year head coach.

“We won, maybe, four or five more games overall than last year, two more district games,” DeMoss said. “And it was the first time in the playoffs for this program since 2015. And that team won a play-in game for the fourth seed. We clinched a playoff spot with three or four games to go, and there was no doubt we were the third-best team in the district.”

The Hidalgo Lady Pirates were the only District 32-4A team to win its playoff game this week. The Lady Pirates came out on top in their game with Robstown, 36-31. Beeville Jones beat La Feria, 56-21. Rio Hondo lost to Corpus Christi West Oso, 55-50.

The outlook for next year is bright. Senior Ryley Galvan is the only player lost to graduation.

“She meant so much to this team – she was a team leader and coach on the floor. I can’t say enough about her.”

Galvan missed the last few games after going down with a torn ACL injury during their game with Grulla two weeks ago and was also out for several games earlier in the season. Sabrina Gonzalez was also unavailable for a span of games.

“With Sabrina and Ryley we were 8-2 overall. When our team was healthy we were a really good team.”

DeMoss isn’t going anywhere and will be around for the entire upcoming off-season and summer. And with 11 of 12 players scheduled to return for the 2020-2021 season that bodes very well for next year.

“There’s travel ball and summer league coming up,” DeMoss said.

Optimism is surely in the air for next season and there is much to look forward to. Hats off to all these “Ladies of the Court” for giving it their all and see you next year.