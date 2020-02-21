Meza appointed LV city manager

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

Former Port Isabel City Manager Ed Meza was appointed Tuesday to serve as the Town of Laguna Vista’s city manager.

The action was taken following an executive session in a specially called meeting where the Council deliberated the matter before returning to open session for a unanimous vote of support for Meza.

He will report to work at the Town in three weeks, Mayor Susie Houston said. His salary was set at $80,000 per year, with benefits.

Meza fills the vacancy created when Anthony “Tony” David, who had been appointed as interim city manager in October 2019 and permanent manager in January.

David, who served as police chief here for five years previously, succeeded then City Manager Rolando Vela. The Council subsequently appointed James Harris III to replace David as police chief. Harris has since resigned that position and upon David’s request, the Council reappointed him to his former police chief position.

Additionally, following the executive session, the Council unanimously voted to accept the resignation of longtime City Secretary Alma Deckard. She did not submit a letter of resignation citing her reasons, Houston said.

Ana Hernandez, an employee of the Town was named to serve as interim city secretary.

“It’s a new era. I feel good leaving the Town as it is,” Mayor Houston said.

“Ed is the right fit for the Town. He brings a wealth of experienced to the table. I have complete confidence he will do a good job for us. He is familiar with our area,” she said. He was selected from a pool of applicants who had submitted resumes three to four months ago, Houston said.

Prior to serving as Port Isabel city manager, Meza was the City’s museums’ director. He was terminated by the City of Port Isabel in 2015 and filed suit against the city over a breach contract dispute involving wrongful termination and political retaliation.