Cameron County primary results available

The results below are the unofficial, uncanvassed figures on voter turnout and cast ballots in Cameron County for the U.S. Presidential election. Figures show the top three persons based on number of votes they received.
A full, unofficial list of Cameron County’s election results and early voting turnout can be found at the links below:
Democratic Primary Election results: https://www.cameroncounty.us/elections/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/dem.pdf
Republican Primary Election results: https://www.cameroncounty.us/elections/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/scan0062.pdf
Democratic Primary Early Voting Turnout: https://www.cameroncounty.us/elections/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/DEM_PRIME_02282020.pdf
Republican Primary Early Voting Turnout: https://www.cameroncounty.us/elections/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/REP_PRIME_02282020.pdf
President of the United States
Democrat
Bernie Sanders – 33. 39 percent
Early voting: 5,515
Election Day: 4,576
Mail-in: 379
Total: 10,470
Joe Biden – 23.95 percent
Early voting: 2,720
Election day: 4,370
Main-in: 418
Total: 7,508
Mike Bloomberg – 20.27 percent
Early voting:
Election Day: 92
Total: 331
_________________________
Republican
Donald J. Trump (Incumbent) – 92.68 percent
Early voting: 3,922
Election Day: 3,400
Mail-in: 298
Total: 7,620
Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente Guerra – 1.19 percent
Early voting: 61
Election Day: 36
Mail-in: 1
Total: 98
Bill Weld – 0.91 percent
Early voting: 38
Election Day: 37
Mail-in: 0
Total: 75
_________________________
Voter Turnout
Cameron County
Registered voters: 212,982
Democrat ballots (total): 34,230
Republican ballots (total): 8,327
Dem. early voting: 18,948
Rep. early voting: 4,338
Dem. Election Day: 13,647
Rep. Election Day: 3,679
Mail-in (Dem): 1,635
Mail-in (Rep): 310
Precincts: 103
Port Isabel
Dem early voting: 759
Rep. early voting: 451
Primary election tallies from SPI, LV, and PI polling places are being gathered.