PI powerlifting team picks up 2 silver medals at last qualifier

By Constancio Martinez, Jr.
Special to the PRESS
The Port Isabel Boys powerlifting team traveled to Brownsville to participate in the Eagles’ last qualifier meet hosted at Hanna High School.
The meet consisted of 14 schools and 110 individual lifters. The Edinburg Economedes team won 1st place honors with 36 points awarded, while the Port Isabel team finished the meet in 8th place. Port Isabel’s 14 points tied them with Edinburg IDEA and Raymondville at 6th place but tie-breakers moved them down to 8th place.
Jaden Lopez, who competes at the 114-weight class, came in 2nd place, lifting 955 pounds total (squat: 385; bench: 185; deadlift: 385). Heading to the regional meet Lopez currently ranks 1st in the region and 2nd in the state rankings.
David Hernandez, who competes at the 132-weight class, registered his best total weight lift to date lifting 1105 pounds (squat: 1105; bench: 235; deadlift: 450), good enough for third place. That’s a 160-pound improvement from his initial total weight lifted back in January. Hernandez is currently ranked 2nd in the region.
In the 220-weight class, Jonah Hernandez came in 2nd place lifting 1,390 pounds (squat: 580; bench: 345; deadlift: 465). The lift is his personal best and marks a 135-pound improvement from the first meet. Hernandez is currently ranked 6th in the region.
The following lifters will be advancing to the Boys Regionals meet in Kingsville: Jaden Lopez (114-weight class), David Hernandez (132-weight class), Jonathan Mendoza (181-weight class), and Jonah Hernandez (220-weight class). The Regional meet will take place on Saturday, March 14, at 9:00 a.m.
Final team standings
|Place
|School
|Pts
|1st
|Edinburg Economedes HS
|36
|2nd
|Edinburg HS
|31
|3rd
|Rio Hondo HS
|25
|4th
|Mission HS
|21
|5th
|PSJA HS
|15
|6th
|Edinburg IDEA College
|14
|7th
|Raymondville HS
|14
|8th
|Port Isabel HS
|14
|9th
|Brownsville Hanna HS
|8
|10th
|PSJA North HS
|6
|11th
|Donna North HS
|5
|12th
|Edinburg North HS
|5
|13th
|Lyford HS
|4
|14th
|Santa Rosa HS
|0
Port Isabel powerlifting results
|Weight
|Athlete
|Squat
|Bench
|Deadlift
|Total Wt.
|Place
|148
|Darren Valdez
|370
|205
|360
|930
|9th
|148
|Michael Villarreal
|335
|175
|325
|835
|11th
|148
|Nathan Gonzalez
|225
|135
|255
|615
|12th
|165
|Daniel Villarreal
|305
|205
|360
|870
|9th
|165
|Dante De La Garza
|390
|220
|420
|1030
|7th
|181
|Jonathan Mendoza
|500
|285
|470
|1255
|5th
|181
|Miguel Martinez
|445
|210
|430
|1085
|11th
|198
|Anthony Finona
|500
|250
|475
|1225
|7th