PI powerlifting team picks up 2 silver medals at last qualifier

By Constancio Martinez, Jr.

Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel Boys powerlifting team traveled to Brownsville to participate in the Eagles’ last qualifier meet hosted at Hanna High School.

The meet consisted of 14 schools and 110 individual lifters. The Edinburg Economedes team won 1st place honors with 36 points awarded, while the Port Isabel team finished the meet in 8th place. Port Isabel’s 14 points tied them with Edinburg IDEA and Raymondville at 6th place but tie-breakers moved them down to 8th place.

Jaden Lopez, who competes at the 114-weight class, came in 2nd place, lifting 955 pounds total (squat: 385; bench: 185; deadlift: 385). Heading to the regional meet Lopez currently ranks 1st in the region and 2nd in the state rankings.

David Hernandez, who competes at the 132-weight class, registered his best total weight lift to date lifting 1105 pounds (squat: 1105; bench: 235; deadlift: 450), good enough for third place. That’s a 160-pound improvement from his initial total weight lifted back in January. Hernandez is currently ranked 2nd in the region.

In the 220-weight class, Jonah Hernandez came in 2nd place lifting 1,390 pounds (squat: 580; bench: 345; deadlift: 465). The lift is his personal best and marks a 135-pound improvement from the first meet. Hernandez is currently ranked 6th in the region.

The following lifters will be advancing to the Boys Regionals meet in Kingsville: Jaden Lopez (114-weight class), David Hernandez (132-weight class), Jonathan Mendoza (181-weight class), and Jonah Hernandez (220-weight class). The Regional meet will take place on Saturday, March 14, at 9:00 a.m.

Final team standings

Place School Pts 1 st Edinburg Economedes HS 36 2 nd Edinburg HS 31 3 rd Rio Hondo HS 25 4 th Mission HS 21 5 th PSJA HS 15 6 th Edinburg IDEA College 14 7 th Raymondville HS 14 8 th Port Isabel HS 14 9 th Brownsville Hanna HS 8 10 th PSJA North HS 6 11 th Donna North HS 5 12 th Edinburg North HS 5 13 th Lyford HS 4 14 th Santa Rosa HS 0

Port Isabel powerlifting results

Weight Athlete Squat Bench Deadlift Total Wt. Place 148 Darren Valdez 370 205 360 930 9 th 148 Michael Villarreal 335 175 325 835 11 th 148 Nathan Gonzalez 225 135 255 615 12 th 165 Daniel Villarreal 305 205 360 870 9 th 165 Dante De La Garza 390 220 420 1030 7 th 181 Jonathan Mendoza 500 285 470 1255 5 th 181 Miguel Martinez 445 210 430 1085 11 th 198 Anthony Finona 500 250 475 1225 7 th