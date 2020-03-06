Mar 06 2020

PI powerlifting team picks up 2 silver medals at last qualifier

By Constancio Martinez, Jr.
The Port Isabel Boys powerlifting team traveled to Brownsville to participate in the Eagles’ last qualifier meet hosted at Hanna High School. 

The meet consisted of 14 schools and 110 individual lifters. The Edinburg Economedes team won 1st place honors with 36 points awarded, while the Port Isabel team finished the meet in 8th place. Port Isabel’s 14 points tied them with Edinburg IDEA and Raymondville at 6th place but tie-breakers moved them down to 8th place.  

Jaden Lopez, who competes at the 114-weight class, came in 2nd place, lifting 955 pounds total (squat: 385; bench: 185; deadlift: 385). Heading to the regional meet Lopez currently ranks 1st in the region and 2nd in the state rankings. 

David Hernandez, who competes at the 132-weight class, registered his best total weight lift to date lifting 1105 pounds (squat: 1105; bench: 235; deadlift: 450), good enough for third place. That’s a 160-pound improvement from his initial total weight lifted back in January. Hernandez is currently ranked 2nd in the region.

In the 220-weight class, Jonah Hernandez came in 2nd place lifting 1,390 pounds (squat: 580; bench: 345; deadlift: 465). The lift is his personal best and marks a 135-pound improvement from the first meet. Hernandez is currently ranked 6th in the region. 

The following lifters will be advancing to the Boys Regionals meet in Kingsville: Jaden Lopez (114-weight class), David Hernandez (132-weight class), Jonathan Mendoza (181-weight class), and Jonah Hernandez (220-weight class). The Regional meet will take place on Saturday, March 14, at 9:00 a.m.

Final team standings

Place School Pts
1st Edinburg Economedes HS 36
2nd Edinburg HS 31
3rd Rio Hondo HS 25
4th Mission HS 21
5th PSJA HS 15
6th Edinburg IDEA College 14
7th Raymondville HS 14
8th Port Isabel HS 14
9th Brownsville Hanna HS 8
10th PSJA North HS 6
11th Donna North HS 5
12th Edinburg North HS 5
13th Lyford HS 4
14th Santa Rosa HS 0

Port Isabel powerlifting results

Weight Athlete Squat Bench Deadlift Total Wt. Place
148 Darren Valdez 370 205 360 930 9th 
148 Michael Villarreal 335 175 325 835 11th 
148 Nathan Gonzalez 225 135 255 615 12th 
165 Daniel Villarreal 305 205 360 870 9th 
165 Dante De La Garza 390 220 420 1030 7th 
181 Jonathan Mendoza 500 285 470 1255 5th
181 Miguel Martinez 445 210 430 1085 11th
198 Anthony Finona 500 250 475 1225 7th 

