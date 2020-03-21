Harlingen man tests positive for COVID-19

By Gaige Davila

An 81-year-old Harlingen man has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the second confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in Cameron County.

Cameron County confirmed the case in a March 21 press release. The man traveled to Florida, the release says, but no date of travel is given. Cameron County Public Health had laboratory confirmation of the virus yesterday, March 20, after the man was tested on March 19.

Cameron County has not given further information. The PRESS has contacted Cameron County Public Health department for comment.

There are 212 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Texas, according to the Texas Tribune, with five deaths.

Cameron County has a COVID-19 hotline for information on the virus and testing. The number is (956) 247-3650.