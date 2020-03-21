Laguna Vista names new city secretary

By Martha McClain

Special to the PRESS

Laguna Vista officials have named Ana Hernandez to serve as permanent city secretary. Town Council members last month named her as an interim in the position, after Alma Deckard resigned.

The actions are a part of a reorganizing of the town’s top level personnel over the past few months that included longtime city manager Rolando Vela’s resignation; the appointment of Anthony David as his replacement; David’s resignation and return to the police chief position, and finally the hiring of former Port Isabel City Manager Ed Meza to fill the city manager’s position.

Meza was scheduled to be appointed to the post on Monday, March 16.

The city secretary is tasked with attending meetings of the Town Council and keeps accurate minutes of the proceedings for the purpose of compiling all laws, resolutions, and ordinances adopted by the Town Council. She keeps the corporate seal, takes charge of and preserves all books records, papers, documents and files of the Council, serving as the Town’s Records Management Officer, administers oaths, countersigns and attests contracts, and other legal instruments when executed by the authorized officers of the Town; serves as the election official for all Town elections.

The City Secretary also serves as the recording secretary of the Town’s advisory boards and handles information requests according to the requirements of the Texas Public Information Act.

The Town’s leadership changes may continue into May, if the Council does not change the election date — which Governor Greg Abbot decreed this week could be rescheduled in conjunction with November election, in response to COVID-19 health concerns. A new mayor will be installed as Susie Houston, who served in the role for the past 11 years, is stepping down, leaving Councilwoman Nadine Smith unopposed for the position.

A special election to fill Smith’s Place 6 unexpired position was called when the Town Council ordered the general election. James Vann is unopposed as a candidate for the Place 6 spot.

The election will also see Council Member Michael Carter unopposed for his Place 1 seat, while incumbent Johvonne Howard and Richard Hinojosa are vying for the Place 2 position.

Frank Davalos Jr. is not seeking reelection to Place 3, and Bettina Tolinis did not draw an opponent for that spot.

Davalos has announced he is a candidate in the Point Isabel Independent School District Board of Trustees election.