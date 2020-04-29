County-wide shelter-in-place order ends Friday

Judge recommends former mandated orders still be followed

By Gaige Davila

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Cameron County’s shelter-in-place order, first enacted on March 25, and the 12:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. curfew, will effectively end on Friday, May 1.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr. announced the end of the county mandate, which had been scheduled to end on May 4, during an April 29 press conference.

Previous mandated, county-wide restrictions will now operate as recommendations, Trevino said, saying the county is respecting Governor Abbott’s executive order.

Treviño is strongly recommending people still follow social distancing and previous guidelines, fearing a second wave of COVID-19 in Cameron County.

Treviño said visitors to Cameron County coastal parks over the weekend were compliant with the park’s guidelines and had not overloaded the park.

Port Isabel’s confirmed COVID-19 cases still stands at 3, with neighboring Laguna Vista with one case. South Padre Island has no confirmed cases.