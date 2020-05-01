May 01 2020

PIHS announces Top 10, graduation plans for Class of 2020

Ryley Galvan, PIHS’ Class of 2020 valedictorian.

Katie Stiers, PIHS’ Class of 2020 salutatorian.

Eduardo Cruz, number 3 in PIHS’ Class of 2020.

Thomas Reich II, number 4 in PIHS’ Class of 2020.

Bessy Palestina, number 5 in PIHS’ Class of 2020.

 

 

Alondra Fleming-Parra, number 6 in PIHS’ Class of 2020.

Gerado Sanchez Guzman, number 7 in PIHS’ Class of 2020.

Elizabeth Torres, number 8 in PIHS’ Class of 2020.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Angel Alaniz, number 9 in PIHS’

 

 

 

 

Calista Donavan, number 10 in PIHS’ Class of 2020.By Gaige Davila

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Port Isabel High School announced their Top 10 graduates via caravan through Laguna Madre’s cities, stopping at each of their homes to award them with yard signs and gift baskets, last Friday, April 24. 

Ryley Galvan is the Class of 2020’s valedictorian, and Katie Stiers is the salutatorian. Eduardo Cruz is number 3; Thomas Reich II is number 4; Bessy Palestina is number 5; Alondra Fleming-Parra is number 6; Gerado Sanchez Guzman is number 7; Elizabeth Torres is number 8; Angel Alaniz is number 9; and Calista Donavan is number 10. 

PI-ISD has selected two dates for graduation: May 22 and June 25. A senior video is in the works, where seniors can submit photos to Galvan, who is also the class president. Seniors are encouraged to take a survey by PI-ISD, so the district can create “personalized social media posts” they plan to share on their social media pages. 

PI-ISD is hosting a Virtual Decision Day on Friday, May 1, where students showcase, through photo, what they will be doing after graduation, whether by wearing clothing from universities they plan to attend, a letter of acceptance from a university, for example. 

On April 28, students took their “Cap & Gown” photos in the high school’s lecture hall. The photos will be used to create a group Senior Class photo, PI-ISD said on their webpage. 

