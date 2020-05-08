Pineapple Ninjaz to be featured on The Texas Bucket List

Special to the PRESS/NEWS

A bright yellow food truck sits on the side of the road in South Padre, serving up island style treats to quite the crowd.

At Pineapple Ninjaz, all of their drinks and delicious dishes are doled out within whole or halved pineapple fruits. Some of their most popular creations include the Piña Colada smoothie and the Big Baller Bowl. The Big Baller Bowl features Cajun seasoned jasmine white rice, grilled zucchini fries, lobster, chicken, and shrimp all cooked up and stuffed inside of a pineapple half.

The Piña Colada is the perfect accompaniment. It is a simple combination of blended coconut juice and ice topped with freshly cut pineapple and optional Tajin Chamoy, served inside a whole pineapple for the perfect island paradise treat.

Tune in on May 9 and May 10 as host Shane McAuliffe stops by South Padre Island to name Pineapple Ninjaz as The Texas Bucket List Bite of the week.

The delicious dishes and drinks are not the only thing locals and visitors love about Pineapple Ninjaz. The owner, Jerry Leal, has an infectious love for life and belief in his brand. Jerry’s creativity and joy are exemplified in his business, making it a unique and enjoyable stop on anyone’s bucket list.

Pineapple Ninjaz is featured alongside two other stops— Stella Moon the Fire Mermaid in Port Aransas, TX. and Toucan Jim’s in Center Point, TX.

Watch episodes here: https://thetexasbucketlist.com/where-to-watch.

The Texas Bucket List tells the tales of the Lone Star State one Texan’s story at a time. The award- winning TV series shares the joy, wonder, beauty and excitement of Texas. Each week, host Shane McAuliffe sets out to add more people, places, food and music to a list that every Texan should experience.

Shane has been recognized with numerous television broadcast excellence awards including a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award, three Lone Star Emmy Awards, the Barbara Jordan Media Award, several Telly Awards, and multiple Texas Association of Press Broadcasters awards. He’s a native of Round Rock, Texas and attended The University of Houston. The Texas Bucket List is produced by McAuliffe Productions, LP located in College Station, Texas.