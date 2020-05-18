Abbott: Bars, bowling alleys and bingo can reopen Friday

By Gaige Davila

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Bars, bowling alleys, bingo halls, zoos, skating rinks, aquariums, rodeos and natural caverns can reopen this Friday, May 22, per order from Texas Governor Greg Abbott, at 25 percent capacity.

Also starting Friday, restaurants can increase their occupancy limit to 50 percent. Child care facilities can reopen today, along with massage parlors, tattoo and piercing studios and youth clubs.

Abbott announced the new guidelines during a May 18 press conference.

As of today, there are 47,784 cases of COVID-19 in Texas, with 1,336 deaths, according to the Texas Department of Health Services. In Cameron County, there are 619 COVID-19 cases with 27 deaths. Nearly 400 (398) people have recovered from the novel coronavirus.

A full list of reopening guidelines can be found here.