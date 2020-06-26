SPI cancels Fourth of July fireworks show

By Gaige Davila

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The City of South Padre Island has cancelled their Fourth of July firework show as COVID-19 cases increase across Cameron County.

“The Fourth of July holiday will be different without the firework show this year,” South Padre Island Mayor Patrick McNulty said in a press release. “If we follow the protocols and decrease in new cases, we may try to have two firework shows during the Labor Day weekend.”

South Padre Island has six confirmed cases of COVID-19, as of June 26. South Padre Island confirmed their first case of COVID-19