SPIPD Reports: June 22 – June 29

Editor’s note: The following South Padre Island police reports have been edited for clarity and according to AP Style.

IDENTITY THEFT: FRAUDULENT USE OR POSS OF ID INFO (FEL) On June 24, 2020, an officer was dispatched to 4601 Padre Blvd (Police Lobby) in reference to theft of personal information. Upon arriving contact was made with the complainant who was identified. Upon investigation it was found that an unknown(s) intentionally and knowingly used his personal information to obtained cable television without his effective consent. A witness statement was gathered, and a case number was generated for Fraudulent use of personal information.

DISTURBANCE/ASSAULT (CLASS C) On June 24, 2020, at approximately 6:56 p.m., officers responded to the 100 Block of E. Pike Street in reference to a Disturbance. Contact was made with the female complainant who claimed to have been assaulted by her neighbor.

ASSAULT CLASS A / TERRORISTIC THREAT / VIOLATION OF PROTECTIVE ORDER: On June 25, 2020, officers were dispatched to 4205 Padre Blvd (Super 8 Motel) in reference to a disturbance between a male and female subject. Upon arriving contact was made with a female complainant who was identified. Upon investigation it was found that the male subject had physically assaulted the female subject and upon doing so left the area. Upon searching the area, the male subject was located and charged with Assault Family Violence, Terroristic Threat and Violation of Protective Order. The male subject was transported to the South Padre Island City Jail and placed in a cell with no further incident.

DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED: On June 26, 2020 officers were dispatched to 6502 Padre Boulevard in reference to a vehicle accident. While en route, South Padre Island Communications advised that security guards at the Tiki Condominiums had a male subject detained with damage to his vehicle. Male subject and vehicle matched the description of the vehicle involved in the accident. Male subject was placed under arrest for Driving While Intoxicated and Leaving the Scene of an accident.

DISTURBANCE/ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE: On June 27, 2020, officers were dispatched to South of 8200 block of Padre Blvd in reference to a welfare concern of a female subject that was left walking by a male subject. Upon arrival, Officer made contact with the female and were advised of an argument that occurred inside the male’s vehicle. The female’s information was then gathered by the officers. The male subject was later located and placed under arrest for Family Violence.

VEHICLE CRASH / DISTURBANCE / FIGHTING: A traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle in the parking lot of the Stripes gas station located at 5000 Padre Boulevard in reference to a vehicle crash and a fight that insured between an occupant of each vehicle involved. Investigation revealed that two occupants fought in a public place and both vehicles left the scene prior to officer arrival. No charges were filed at the time of this report and the crash was documented.

2808 GRAFFITI: On June 24, 2020, at approximately 9:19 a.m., an officer was dispatched to 2600 Padre Blvd in reference to a graffiti. The female subject stated she had filed a previous report in reference to the damage. The female subject stated the male subject continued to cause damage even after being advised to stop. The female subject stated she is just wanting to document the information for continence of the incident. All information was gathered for the report.

DISTURBANCE: On June 24, 2020, officers were dispatched to 6700 Padre Blvd (Marriott) in reference to several male subjects fighting in the lobby. Upon arrival, it was found that management had already separated all parties. Information was then gathered from witnesses. It was found that the four individuals at location were involved in a fight. Those four individuals were then placed under arrest for Disorderly Conduct for the safety of them and that of the public. The four individuals were then transported to South Padre Island City Jail for booking and processing.

CRIMINAL TRESPASS: An officer responded to Beach Water Park located at 33261 Park Road 100 in reference to a possible Burglary in Progress called in by a complainant who observed a message on Snapchat as per dispatch. Upon arrival, the officer observed two bicycles, a red bicycle and a black bicycle, parked at the Shrimp Haus walkway next to the locked bamboo gate. Two subjects were observed walking back to the bike location and were identified and detained. The security guard on site advised that as per his supervisor that charges will not be filed. The two identified male and female subjects were advised to leave the property and to walk back to their hotel to which they complied.

DEATH INVESTIGATION: On June 25, 2020, at approximately 4:25 p.m., an officer was dispatched to 300 block of the beach in reference to a swimmer in distress. Upon arrival, an officer made contact with a family member who provided me with information in reference to the swimmers. Shortly thereafter, both swimmers were located, and both were transported to Valley Regional Medical Center Brownsville for further evaluation. All information was gathered for the report.

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: On June 26, 2020, at approximately 2:18 a.m., an officer was dispatched to 124 E. Mars Street in reference to an intoxicated male subject causing a disturbance. Upon arrival I was waved down by a female subject and was advised that her brother is intoxicated, and the family wants him out of the house due to his behavior. The male subject was escorted out of the residence by the family who advised they couldn’t control him due to his intoxicated behavior and had children in the residence. The male subject was observed to have symptoms of intoxication and was subsequently arrested for public intoxication and transported to the city jail for his safety.

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: On June 28, 2020, at approximately 5:06 p.m., an officer responded to the Pearl Hotel located at 310B Padre Boulevard in reference to an intoxicated male in the pool area. Upon arrival contact was made with hotel security who stated the male subject the area towards the parking lot area. Contact was then made with the male subject who was identified. While interviewing him I observed the smell of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath, slurred speech, and red bloodshot eyes. Contact was made with hotel security and stated the subject told him along with other hotel staff he is going to kick their ass. Due the male subject’s high level of intoxication and violent nature he was placed under arrest for public intoxication for his safety and others. He was then transported to the South padre Island City jail where he was booked and processed. No further action was taken.