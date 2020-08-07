TWC awards PI-ISD grant for nursing programs

By Gaige Davila

A classroom inside of Port Isabel High School (PIHS) is going to get a new, medical look, thanks to a grant from the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC).

Point Isabel Independent School District (PI-ISD) was one of 41 school districts and universities to receive a Jobs and Education for Texans Grant Program (JET) grant from the TWC.

PI-ISD is using the $280,954 grant to purchase and install medical equipment, developing an in-house facility to train students for careers as licensed practical nurses and licensed vocational nurses. PI-ISD is currently hiring a lone, Career and Technical Education (CTE) instructor to teach the program, including training for medical billing and coding, phlebotomy and radiology certificates.

The environment of the facility, PI-ISD Superintendent Theresa Capistran told the PRESS, will be like a doctor’s office or hospital room, in trying to expose students to the healthcare industry and providing a pathway to a career.

