County extends emergency orders, delays in-person schooling

STAFF REPORT

Cameron County officials on Monday announced their extension of emergency management orders until September 28. The order enforces a shelter-in-place, mandatory facial coverings, curfews, limitations on gatherings, and beach closures.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. and Cameron County Health Authority Dr. James Castillo also issued an order delaying in-person instruction by private and public schools until after Sept. 28.

Last week, the county saw large numbers of reported positive COVID-19 cases. August 2 saw 1,106 new positive cases; Aug. 3 saw 1,439 new cases; Aug. 4 saw 1,265.

The order to delay in-person schooling cited Cameron as the county with the eight most positive COVID-19 cases among Texas’ 254 counties.

The shelter-in-place recommendation found in the emergency order is for all residents as is the enforced curfew. Persons 17 and under have a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. while persons 18 and older have a curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Still, some“essential travel” reasons are excluded from this order, including travel for employment purposes, medical care, educational work, and more.

Social gatherings of more than ten people are prohibited.

The order also states that access to all county beaches remains closed.

Parking on the shoulder of Highway 100 on Park Road and Ocean Boulevard, north of Edwin King Atwood Park, is prohibited. Owners of vehicles found in violation could be fined up to $500.

In addition, driving or walking over the dunes to access the beach is prohibited, as well as driving or walking around barricades at closed accesses.