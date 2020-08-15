PI-ISD school board president selected for leadership conference

By Gaige Davila

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Jimmy Vela, Point Isabel Independent School District’s (PI-ISD)school board president, will represent Port Isabel in a statewide school board member program, the first to do so from the district.

Vela was accepted into the Leadership TASB (Texas Association of School Boards) program last week, the only school board member from Region 1 out of the 28-person cohort class. Vela is also the first PI-ISD school board member to be accepted into the Leadership TASB program. Over 1,200 districts applied for the program, Vela told the PRESS.

Vela will begin the program on September 30, during the virtual Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA)/TASB convention. From there until next June, Vela will participate in weekend-long sessions scheduled throughout the state: in Dallas, Austin, Corpus Christi, Longview and Fortworth.

In the program, school board members visit “successful schools and innovative programs,” according to the TASB website, where they can network with other educators and administrators. Chiefly, participants examine and discuss current issues in the Texas education system.

Bill Rutherford, senior consultant for Board Development Services in TASB, told the PRESS that a research topic hasn’t been finalized for the 2021 cohort. The first session is from Oct. 1-3.

According to TASB’s website, class members are selected for demonstrated leadership in their local district and communities, and for their representation of the diversity of Texas school districts.