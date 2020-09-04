PI-ISD makes adjustments after first week

By Gaige Davila

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

School was back in virtual session last week, as Laguna Madre area students adjusted to a completely-online school day.

For Point Isabel Independent School District, the first week of classes went, for the most part, well, according to the district’s superintendent, Theresa Capistran.

“We had some hiccups along the way, but we have folks that are addressing them immediately, regarding devices and WiFi and technology support,” Capistran said. “Overall, considering, it went better than expected.”

On social media, parents were concerned about the meal times for students attending classes virtually, saying their children had little to no time to eat their lunches provided by the district as part of the “Grab and Go, Eat at Home” program launched on the first day of school.



Lunches are delivered at around 100 stops across the Laguna Madre area via the district’s buses, including on South Padre Island, Laguna Vista and as far as Boca Chica. In some cases, the buses dropping off meals either come too early or too late for a student’s scheduled meal time or they conflict with class times.

Capistran said now students can get their lunches whenever a bus arrives at a stop closest to them, regardless if it is during class time. Students and parents can also pick up lunches from the Garriga and Derry elementary campuses and Port Isabel High School from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Both breakfast and lunch meals are included per meal bundle.

“We clarified that with the teachers and the students and let them know that they continue getting their meals at their scheduled times,” Capistran said.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.