Laguna Madre Water District issues boil notice for all customers

Staff report

The Laguna Madre Water District has issued a boil notice after repairing a broken waterline on South Padre Island.

Alicia Baldovinos, Media Affairs Consultant for LMWD, told the PRESS that the water district has sent water samples to the Department of State Health and Human Services office in Harlingen for testing and expects results by tomorrow, Sept. 15, afternoon. From there, LMWD will lift the boil notice depending on the results.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 13, a contractor replacing a fire hydrant on Padre Boulevard Frontage Road struck water pipe, casing a water outage on some parts of the Island, according to a press release from the City of South Padre Island.

The repair was made around 12:00 a.m. Monday morning, but several South Padre Island residents were still without water into the morning as the water pressurized throughout the lines.

LMWD recommends boiling any water used for washing hands, cooking or brushing teeth for 2 minutes then leaving the water to cool for use. Find more information in the graphic below.