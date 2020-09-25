Resort development proposed north of SPI city limits

By Gaige Davila

South Padre Island’s skyline is closer to changing on the north end, if the city successfully annexes a portion of beach currently within Cameron County.

South Padre Island City Council members voted to sign a letter of intent to annex the property for the Playa del Rey development, a project by developer Christopher Allison.

South Padre Island Mayor Patrick McNulty estimates it will take a year or two before the city annexes the property, he said in a Facebook post announcing the letter of intent for the project. Allison estimates construction for the project would begin in two years, with infrastructure construction beginning sooner.

Playa del Rey is an 8,000 linear feet development planned along Highway 100 north of the Sandbar Estates development. The resort proposes 149 “medium and large house” lots; 69 “small cottage” lots; 24 “townhouse” lots; and 120 condominiums, totaling 362 units of housing. The project proposes 33,590 feet of retail space and a 15,600 square foot, 780 seat restaurant.Included in the concept plan are 4 pools, parks and a town square.



Allison told the PRESS the placement there was intentional.

“The parcel is the largest contiguous tract on South Padre Island,” Allison said. “It already has water, sewer and electricity service running through the property.”



Allison noted that the property, which he purchased four years ago, is also eligible for federal flood insurance and Texas windstorm insurance. Allison said he intended to do a resort project when he purchased the property.

The concept of the resort, designed by Schnell Urban Design, is similar to two resorts the design firm has created in Texas: Cinnamon Shore and Sunflower Beach, both in Port Aransas. Both properties are still under construction, according to Schnell Urban Design’s website, with lots, condos and homes available to rent or purchase.

