Shooting leaves one dead

Suspect apprehended, charged with murder

By Gaige Davila

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

A Port Isabel resident has been charged with first degree murder after allegedly shooting a man after an argument.

Guadalupe Roman Fonseca Garcia was arraigned in Port Isabel Municipal Court last Wednesday. Judge Luis Hernandez set Garcia’s bond at $500,000. The bond amount was recommended by the state because Garcia alluded he wanted to escape to Mexico during his questioning.

Port Isabel Police Department (PIPD) arrested Garcia around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday in the Beacon Bay Town Homes neighborhood for allegedly shooting Ernesto Toral Norton, according to PIPD Chief Robert Lopez. Investigators were able to locate Garcia through intel acquired by the U.S. Marshalls, Lopez said.

Norton, 38, was shot in the chest at his home in Lazy Days trailer park on Sept. 21.

At 5:45 p.m. on Sept. 21, a witness to the shooting called 9-1-1, according to Lopez.

When PIPD and EMS arrived, Norton walked out of his trailer and collapsed. Norton died 30 minutes after arriving at Valley Regional Medical Center, according to Lopez.

Lazy Days trailer park is bordered by South Shore Drive to the East, Railroad Avenue to the South and South Trevino Street to the West. Lopez said PIPD has responded to disturbance calls at the trailer several times previously.

PIPD detained four people total in their investigation, releasing two who were found not to be involved with the crime. The other two were witnesses to the shooting. Through the witnesses, PIPD narrowed their search to Garcia.

Norton’s death is the second killing in Port Isabel in a year, after Miguel Angel Aguilera Orduna was found dead in his Laguna Heights Home on Oct. 6, 2019. The two killings, Lopez said, are not indicative of a crime spike in Port Isabel.

“I can honestly say, and feel confident to say, our city is well protected,” Lopez said. “It’s just an unfortunate happening.”

The Texas Rangers are leading the investigation of Norton’s killing. The Cameron County District Attorney’s office had no comment on the investigation.

Lopez said more arrests are possible as the District Attorney’s office, the Texas Rangers and the U.S. Marshals continue their investigation of Norton’s death. Investigators believe people were possibly hiding Garcia before his arrest.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.