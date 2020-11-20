SPI holding runoff election

By Gaige Davila

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The City of South Padre Island will host a runoff election for their council’s Place 4 seat.



Alita Bagley, the incumbent, received 47% (549) of the total vote, just shy of the 50% needed to secure the election.

Bagley’s challengers, Thomas Bainter, President and Treasurer of nonprofit Costa Cleanups, and Lydia Caballero, a retired Navy nurse, received 219 and 306 votes, respectively. The runoff election is between Bagley and Caballero.

“Although I can not speak for my opponent, I plan to run a quiet campaign addressing the issues our community faces,” Bagley wrote on Facebook after the election. “I will continue to devote my time and efforts to my duties and responsibilities as your City Council representative so we can continue to keep our Island moving forward.”

Bagley said she would not host any in-person events during the course of the runoff election.

Caballero hosted a meet-and-greet style event at Bar Louie on Nov. 18, where she welcomed potential voters to questions.

Early voting for SPI’s runoff election will be from Wednesday, Dec. 2 to Tuesday, Dec. 15, excluding weekends. Election Day is Dec. 19.