Caballero sworn in to SPI council

South Padre Island’s city council has a new face, starting this week.

Lydia Caballero assumed her Place 4 seat on South Padre Island’s city council during a meeting on Jan. 6, where she was sworn in.

Caballero and incumbent Alita Bagley went into a runoff election after Election Day on Nov. 3. Bagley, on Election Day, received 47% (549) of the total vote, just shy of the 50% needed to secure the election.

Bagley’s challengers, Thomas Bainter, President and Treasurer of nonprofit Costa Cleanups, and Caballero, a retired Navy nurse, received 219 and 306 votes, respectively.

In the unofficial tabulation of the runoff election, which was held on Dec. 19, Caballero received 211 votes, beating Bagley’s 205.

In the revised tabulation, after accounting for 7 mail in ballots, the margin became even narrower: Caballero received 213 votes while Bagley received 210. During early voting, Caballero received 138 votes, then received 75 votes on Election Day. Bagley received 158 votes during early voting, then 52 votes on Election Day.

The results were officially declared on Dec. 29.

This will be Caballero’s first term as a South Padre Island council member. She previously served on the city’s Parks & Keep SPI Beautiful Committee.

