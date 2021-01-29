PIHS band student wins virtual lesson with US Navy Band tubist

Special to the PRESS

PIHS Tarpon Band tuba player Ryan McClaugherty, sophomore, recently won a one-on-one virtual lesson with Joseph Guimaraes, a professional tubist in the United States Navy Band.

McClaugherty won the virtual lesson after entering a contest on Guimaraes’ professional Instagram account. In McClaugherty’s own words, the lesson was “unreal” and he “learned so much” from Guimaraes.

In 2020, Ryan earned a chair in the ATSSB All State Band as a freshman. In 2021, Ryan earned 1st chair tuba in the All-Region Band and qualified for his second consecutive Area appearance, where he was named 1st Alternate for the 2021 All State Band.

McClaughtery is a student of Andrew Moser, PIHS Assistant Band Director (Low Brass). Director of Bands is Scott Hartsfield.

The PI-ISD Department of Instrumental Music would like to thank the Board of Trustees; High School Principal, Imelda Munivez; Band Booster Club; and Superintendent of Schools Theresa Capistran for their continued support.