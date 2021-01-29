Jan 29 2021

PIHS students named to Texas All-State Band

Carla Spangler.

David Hernandez.

The Association of Texas Small School Bands announced the  results of the ATSSB Area Band Audition held on Saturday, January 16. Two Port Isabel High  School band students earned a chair in the Texas All-State Band and are tentatively set to  participate in a clinic and concert held in McKinney, Texas, on June 9-12, 2021.


These students have been learning remotely since March of 2020 due to COVID-19.  Preparation for this audition was mostly online via zoom lessons with their instrumental  specialist. Despite taking a different approach to learning, students continued moving forward  and upholding the long tradition of musical success in the Point Isabel ISD.

The PIISD Department of Instrumental Music would like to thank the Board of Trustees,  High School Principal – Mrs. Imelda Munivez, Band Booster Club, and Superintendent of  Schools – Mrs. Theresa Capistran for their continued support. Instrumental Specialists are Edgar Park – Clarinet and Scott Hartsfield – Percussion and  Director of Bands.

