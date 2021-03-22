PI medians getting facelift

By Gaige Davila

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Port Isabel’s medians are being relandscaped, just after February’s freeze affected most of the flora in the Laguna Madre area.

On Mar. 10, the City of Port Isabel broke ground on the Median Beautification Project, funded and organized by a city bond passed in 2018.

February’s freeze damaging or destroying the medians’ landscaping was a “serendipitous” coincidence, according to Port Isabel City Manager Jared Hockema.



“It just happens the freeze was before we put in all the plants in,” Hockema said. “It will be a more vibrant, colorful, lush landscaping than we have now.”

Tropical plants will adorn all the medians soon, stretching from the intersection of Highway 48 and Highway 100, continuing down the latter highway until reaching the base of the Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway.

Port Isabel’s welcome sign will also be replaced, with new lettering, Hockema said. A similar sign at the intersection of Highway 100 and Port Road, will not be replaced.

The City of Port Isabel Beautification Committee approved a call for bids in November, awarding an engineer in January.



The medians will be relandscaped before summer, Hockema said.