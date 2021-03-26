Mar 26 2021

Mild water shortage occurring in LMWD

Staff report 

A mild water shortage is occurring in the Laguna Madre Water District (LMWD), according to a press release from the utility company. 

On Wednesday, Mar. 10, the LMWD initiated Stage 2 water conditions, meaning there is a mild water shortage. The shortage, according to the press release, is due to water levels in Amistad and Falcon Reservoirs dropping below 50% capacity. 

The LMWD is asking customers to conserve water, issuing a set of water usage restrictions.

  • Landscape irrigation and watering lawns will only be permitted from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. on designated water days. 
    • Laguna Vista and Laguna Heights can water on Monday and Thursday. 
    • South Padre Island can water on Tuesday and Friday
    • Port Isabel can water on Wednesday and Saturday
  • Water to wash any motor vehicles, trucks, trailers, boats, airplanes and other mobile equipment will be prohibited except on the landscape water days mentioned above. 
  • Water use for non-essential purposes is prohibited. 

For more information, LMWD is asking customers to call Customer Service at (956) 943-2626, option 3. 

Editor

Permanent link to this article: https://www.portisabelsouthpadre.com/2021/03/26/mild-water-shortage-occurring-in-lmwd/

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.