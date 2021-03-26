Mild water shortage occurring in LMWD

Staff report

A mild water shortage is occurring in the Laguna Madre Water District (LMWD), according to a press release from the utility company.

On Wednesday, Mar. 10, the LMWD initiated Stage 2 water conditions, meaning there is a mild water shortage. The shortage, according to the press release, is due to water levels in Amistad and Falcon Reservoirs dropping below 50% capacity.

The LMWD is asking customers to conserve water, issuing a set of water usage restrictions.

Landscape irrigation and watering lawns will only be permitted from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. on designated water days. Laguna Vista and Laguna Heights can water on Monday and Thursday. South Padre Island can water on Tuesday and Friday . Port Isabel can water on Wednesday and Saturday .

Water to wash any motor vehicles, trucks, trailers, boats, airplanes and other mobile equipment will be prohibited except on the landscape water days mentioned above.

Water use for non-essential purposes is prohibited.



For more information, LMWD is asking customers to call Customer Service at (956) 943-2626, option 3.