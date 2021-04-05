SPIPD reports: Mar. 22 – Mar. 29

Compiled by Steve Hathcock

2804 RECKLESSLY DAMAGING OR DESTROYING PROPERTY: On March 22, 2021 at approximately 9:13 a.m. officers were dispatched to 130 Padre Boulevard in reference to criminal mischief. Upon arrival I made contact with a female subject who stated that her vehicles rear window has been shattered. Information was gathered and a case number was generated.

ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE: On March 22, 2021 at approximately 1:26 p.m., officers were dispatched to Jaws, located at 815 Padre Boulevard in reference to a physical disturbance between a male and female in the parking lot. Officers made contact with a female subject who had assaulted her boyfriend. Investigation revealed that the female subject committed an offense by intentionally causing bodily injury to her boyfriend. The female subject was placed under arrest and transported to the city jail where she was booked in.

CIVIL MATTER: On March 22nd, 2021 at approximately 6:07 p.m., officers were dispatched to 904 Padre boulevard in reference to a civil matter. The manager on duty advised the renter passed the point of when to return the vehicle as she would just like it returned.

DISTURBANCE: On March 23rd, 2021 at approximately 4:18 a.m., officers were dispatched to 6200 Padre boulevard in reference to a verbal disturbance. Upon arrival contact was made with a female subject who was outside in the parking lot showing all signs of intoxication. The female subject was taken into custody as she was transported to city jail for booking and processing.

T.P.C.31.03 THEFT: On March 22, 2021 at approximately 2:02 p.m., I was assigned to an email report in reference to a theft report.

T.P.C.31.03 THEFT: On March 23, 2021 at approximately 2:50 p.m., an officer made contact with a male complainant at the South Padre Island Police Lobby located at 4601 Padre Boulevard in reference to a theft report. Complainant stated that his property was stolen from the Upper Deck Hotel & Bar located at the 100 Block of E. Atol in South Padre Island TX. Information was gathered and report filed.

4902 PUBLIC INTOXICATION: On March 24th, 2021 at approximately 2:55 a.m., officers were dispatched to 7010 Padre Boulevard in reference to an intoxicated male subject. Upon arrival contact was made with a male subject who showed all signs of being intoxicated in a public place. The male subject was taken into custody as he was booked and processed without incident.

DISTURBANCE 22.01 FAMILY VIOLENCE: On March 24, 2021 at approximately 3:41 p.m., officers were dispatched to 5801 Gulf Boulevard in reference to a physical disturbance between a male and female. The female was located at 108 East Morningside Street in a parking lot. The female was found to be the aggressor and was arrested for assault family violence.

RECKLESS DRIVING/UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEHICLE: On March 24, 2021 at approximately 10:44 p.m., Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a blue in color Hyundai. The blue in color Hyundai subsequently crashed into an establishment and the male driver was transported to a local hospital. The male driver has charged of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Reckless Driving, and Driving While License Suspended/Invalid.

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: On March 25, 2021 at approximately 10:29 p.m., Officers responded to Motel 6 located at 4013 Padre Boulevard in reference to two suspicious male subjects that are not staying on the property. Contact was made with the two males who showed signs of intoxication and where placed under arrest for Public Intoxication. After inventorying the vehicle, one male was also charged with Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

DISTURBANCE: On March 26, 2021 at approximately 4:04 p.m. officers were dispatched to 4708 Padre Boulevard in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival I made contact with a male subject who showed signs of being a mental/behavioral health consumer. Male subject was detained for protective custody.

31.04 THEFT OF SERVICE/22.01 ASSAULT CLASS C (2): On March 26th, 2021 at approximately 8 p.m. officers responded to the 700 block of Padre Boulevard in reference to a disturbance. Investigation revealed that a male subject committed theft of service when he intended to avoid payment for service that the male subject knew is provided only for compensation. A male subject committed an offense when he intentionally or knowingly caused physical contact with others when the male subject knew or should reasonably believe that the others will regard the contact as offensive or provocative. The male subject was placed under arrest for Assault Class C and Theft of Service and was transported to the South Padre Island City Jail for booking and processing.

PUBLIC INTOXICATION: On March 27, 2021 at approximately 2:45 a.m., Officers were waved down at Laguna Boulevard and West Mesquite Street in reference to a minor vehicle accident at the 200 block of West Marisol Street. Upon arriving Officers made contact with the occupants of the vehicles involved. Upon investigation both male passengers were found to be intoxicated in a public place and was subsequently arrested for Public Intoxication.

AUTO PED/DWI: On March 27th, 2021 at approximately 11:11 p.m. officers were dispatched to 4200 padre boulevard in reference to an auto pedestrian accident. Upon arrival contact was made with a female subject who stated she was struck by a vehicle. The vehicle was located as the operator was taken into custody and transported to city jail for booking and processing.

PUBLIC INTOXICATION/POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: On March 28, 2021 at approximately 6:41 a.m., officers were dispatched to Stripes convenient store, located at 5000 Padre Boulevard in reference to an intoxicated male subject being detained by security at the store. Officers made contact with a male subject who was intoxicated and was in possession of drug paraphernalia. The male subject was placed under arrest for public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia and transported to the city jail where he was booked in.