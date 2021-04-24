Early voting begins for school board, Nav. district elections

By Gaige Davila

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Early voting has started for Point Isabel ISD’s (PI-ISD) school board trustee election and for the Point Isabel-San Benito Navigation District (PISBND) commissioner election.



Until April 27, Laguna Madre area voters can cast their ballots early, avoiding potential lines and congestion on Election Day, May 1.

Cameron County Election Administrator Remi Garza told the PRESS

“We’re using the same protocols that were used in November,” Garza said. “We’re following the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines and curbside voting is available.”

Garza said curbside voting is intended for persons who have difficulty accessing polling places.

Point Isabel ISD has two school board places up for election: Place 1 and Place 2.

Bertha Zamora, former Port Isabel High School principal, is running for another Place 1 term. Zamora has served on PI-ISD’s board since 2012. Nancy Martinez, PI-ISD’s former Director of Transportation and Safety Supervisor, is challenging Zamora for the Place 1 seat.

For Place 2, Jimmy Vela, PI-ISD’s school board president, who was elected in 2015, is running for a second term.

Emily Galvan, a former English, reading and social studies teacher at Garriga Elementary, now teaching at Los Fresnos, is challenging Vela.

Mario Tamayo Sr., a former substitute teacher for PI-ISD and former Port Isabel City Commissioner, is also challenging Vela for the Place 2 seat.

At the PISBND, chairman Victor Barrera, an instructor and football coach at Port Isabel High School, is running for reelection unopposed. In Place 2, is Manuel R. Garcia II, the incumbent and Secretary of the board, and Joe Martinez.

Early voting started April 19, continuing to April 24, then April 26 and ending on April 27.

Laguna Madre residents can vote in PI-ISD’s school board trustee election at the Port Isabel Event and Cultural Center, Port Isabel High School, South Padre Island City Hall and Laguna Vista City Hall.

To vote in the PISBND commissioner election, ballots are available at the Port Isabel Event and Cultural Center, the Los Indios Community Center, the Rio Hondo Independent School District and the San Benito Community Building.