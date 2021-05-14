Galvan sworn in to PI-ISD school board



By Gaige Davila

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Just shy of two weeks after Election Day, Emily Galvan has been sworn into Point Isabel ISD’s (PI-ISD) school board.

During a May 12 school board meeting, former Cameron County Justice of the Peace Pct. Benito Ochoa III swore in Galvan, surrounded by her family.

“Thank you for the opportunity, and all the voters that came out and showed the support of the community and everyone who gave me those encouraging words,” Galvan said just after being delivered the oath of office. “From the bottom of my heart, I appreciate it, and I promise to do the best that I can to my ability to serve on this school board.”

Galvan, who currently teaches at Los Fresnos CISD as a coding and reading instructor, won the Place 2 seat over Jimmy Vela, who served as the school board’s president during his second and final term. Galvan received 65.72% (742) of the vote, and Vela received 25.07% (283).

Bertha Zamora, the Place 1 incumbent who was challenged by former PI-ISD Department of Transportation Director Nancy Martinez, was re-elected and sworn in to serve a fourth term. Zamora secured 56.05% (625) of the vote, with Martinez receiving 43.95% (490).

Cameron County Elections Administrator Remi Garza officially presented the canvassed results to the school board during the May 12 meeting, with members unanimously accepting the result.

Outgoing PI-ISD school board Place 2 member and president Jimmy Vela offered parting words during the meeting, after serving six years and several positions on the board.

“It was definitely an experience I’m never going to forget,” a tearful Vela told the board members and audience. “I’m not going anywhere. I’m still here, I’m still going to advocate for the students, I’m still going to advocate for the staff, for the board, the superintendent.”

Vela said he was leaving the board on great terms, saying Galvan was a friend and will continue to be a friend.



“I’m very excited to see where this new board is going to go,” Vela concluded. “Because it was already a strong board, and with Emily here I know that you all are going to do great as well.”

Other school board members thanked Vela for his time on the board before he left the meeting.

PI-ISD school board member Heather Scott will be taking Vela’s place on the board as president. Frank Davalos will serve as Vice-President. Cynthia Cantu will be secretary, and Cecilia Castillo will be assistant secretary.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.