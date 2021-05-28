Port Isabel’s Class of 2021 graduates today

By Gaige Davila

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Tarpon Stadium will once again serve as the Port Isabel High School (PIHS) graduation venue this year, as the second COVID-19 class of Tarpons graduates.

This Friday, May 27, 140 seniors will graduate into a world that is becoming more recognizable, as more people get vaccinated for COVID-19, in-person services resume and universities continue to reopen their campuses.

Last year, because of COVID-19, seniors did not have a prom, did not walk through the elementary schools receiving praise from their younger peers or take the quintessential panoramic camp and gown picture in the gym. This year, the Class of 2021 did all of it.

“We have come such a long way from the same time last year to this year,” PI-ISD Superintendent Theresa Capistran told the PRESS. “Implementing many of those memorable events that last year’s students were unable to attend or participate in because of the time we were in with the pandemic.”

In that time, PI-ISD has adjusted their safety protocols and campus operation numerous times, guided, or in defiance of, the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. With more students, staff and Laguna Madre area residents vaccinated now, PI-ISD is finally taking a small breather.

PI-ISD will still host vaccine clinics at PIHS for the public through the summer, including students and former students, Capistran said.

Graduating seniors are receiving 10 guests tickets this year, compared to last year when PI-ISD gave only five guest tickets. Another change from last year is a banner hanging over Highway 100 between H-E-B and Walmart.

Graduation will be held at 7 p.m. at Tarpon Stadium, 18001 Hwy 100, in Port Isabel. Masks will be required to enter the stadium.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.