Longtime PI coach accepts new job at Crockett HS

By Constancio Martinez Jr

Special to the PRESS

Port Isabel’s Football Defensive Coordinator, Gualberto “Gually” Gonzalez Jr will be joining Crockett ISD as a Co-Defensive Coordinator and Head Baseball coach.

Crockett is a 7 ½ hour drive from Port Isabel and is located about 116 miles north of Houston. The Crockett Bulldogs football went 7-5 last year and the team participated in Class 3A (Division 1) District 9 out of Region III, while the Crockett baseball team played in district 20-3A.

It’s safe to say the family bleeds blue, as three generations of Gonzalez family members have strapped on the helmet and played for the Tarpons. His father and longtime game announcer, Gualberto Gonzalez Sr., played football for the Tarpons from 1967-1970; Gually Jr played from 1994-1997, and his son, Ricky Gonzalez, played from 2013-2016.

His seventeen year coaching stint at PI started off in 2004 at Port Isabel Junior High. In 2008 he moved to Port Isabel High School to coach the linebacking group. In 2016, he was coaching his son Ricky in the secondary. The following year he was promoted to the defensive coordinator position where he spent three seasons. This past season he served as the inside linebacker coach. He has also coached soccer for a year, softball for four years and baseball for ten years during his time at PI.

Recently, Gonzalez went on social media to express his gratitude to his current and previous head coaches.

“I would like to thank Coach (Jaime) Infante, Coach (James) Strunk and Coach Tony (Villarreal) for keeping me on their staff when they came in,” Gonzalez wrote. “There is no doubt that Coach Tony and his staff will have PI Football back at the top! Go Get Em Boys! (sic). And then of course a huge thank you to Coach Monty Stumbaugh! Thank you Stump for everything you have done for me. Your guidance and advice for so many years has left a huge impact on my life.”

Gonzalez was also hired as a Special Education teacher at Crockett.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.