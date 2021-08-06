“Future Tarpon” camp a success

By Constancio Martinez Jr

Last week, the Port Isabel coaching staff held the 2021 Tarpons Football camp at Tarpon Stadium.

The free, two-day camp was attended by kids from the surrounding communities, ages 5-and-up to incoming Freshmen. Port Isabel High School head football coach Tony Villareal told the PRESS the Tarpon camp started off very promising, with about 60-65 kids attending the camp, considering bigger schools tend to have 80-90 kids.

The kids were separated into two groups: elementary students and junior high and high school students, with both groups learning basic fundamental football skills.

The younger group participated in a punt, pass and kick competition while the older group got a more in-depth camp, which covered skills such as passing, some route running, secondary coverage, blocking and gap assignments.

PIJH Assistant Football Coach Manny Patlan said that the High School coaches were impressed with the incoming 9th graders during the camp and that the freshmen are definitely a good group to watch. As 8th graders, the incoming freshmen didn’t play last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the team went 8-2 as 7th graders.

“(Assistant Football) Coach Gilbert Rodriguez, our camp coordinator, put together a heck of a camp,” Villarreal said. “We’re excited about the upcoming football season; this is kind of our kickoff for the whole year.”

Rodriguez, who is in his 12th year coaching in Port Isabel, wished to thank sponsors and donors Dirty Al’s, Louie’s Backyard, Noble Construction, Guerra & Sabo, Walmart and anybody that helped start and run the football camp.

