LMWD approves purchase of new pumps

The Laguna Madre Water District held a regular meeting on July 28.

LMWD General Manager, Carlos Jaime Galvan Jr., reviewed the reservoir levels which were about the same as in the report prior, which is at 39.6 ft. He also discussed the Summer Picnic. The Summer Picnic’s main purpose is for employees to spend time with their families before the school year begins, he said. It was moved to the Labor Day weekend, Sunday September 5, 2021. There will be raffle items at the event which will include a meal at Pirates Landing and free golf sessions.

The next item Galvan discussed was the issue concerning water leaks around the area. When a leak on the Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway was investigated, it was determined that the leak was minor. They’ve reopened the valve to help carry water across the bridge. The other water leak discussed was a small leak in the 36-inch line coming from Whipple Road, connected to the raw water site. The leak seems to be coming from East Rio Hondo.

LMWD is in the process of purchasing a snooper truck or trailer to repair the leak in the Causeway, but they believe the cost is too high. The price for the item is about $14,000 two days a week of use. These vehicles come from North Carolina. They are trying to find one within Texas for a cheaper price.

The board also discussed the purchase of two high service pumps for Water Plant 2. The amount of the purchase would be $93,394. There are currently 4 pumps in place, and two of them have been repaired, after they went down last month causing low water pressure on South Padre Island. The new pumps would replace the two that have not been repaired while they are being serviced. Once they are fixed, the six pumps will be in rotation.

The meeting was adjourned at 6:49 p.m. the same day.

