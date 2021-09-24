Summer Causeway Run returns for 2021

Staff report

The Summer Causeway Run returned this year, with attendees from across the United States running on the Queen Isabella.

Runners started in Port Isabel, coursing the entire length of the Causeway and onward to Louie’s Backyard on Laguna Blvd. Walkers ended their paths at the base of the Causeway on South Padre Island.

This year’s overall winner was Rick Arellano, of Edinburg, finishing in 38 minutes and 47.2 seconds. Behind Arellano was Jaime Zarate, of Brownsville, finishing the run in 40 minutes and 39.7 seconds. Alberto Licona, of Palmhurst, came in 3rd place, finishing the run in 42 minutes and 2.2 seconds.

Kimberly Ahearn, of Port Isabel, became the hometown hero by placing 1st in the women’s category, completing the run in 47 minutes and .4 seconds. Behind Ahearn was Carmen Orr, of Leander, completing the run in 50 minutes and 15.2 seconds. In a photo finish, Allison Schuler, of Rogers, Arkansas, completed the run just behind Orr, with 50 minutes and 15.3 seconds. All attendees received a medal for completing the walk or run. The 2022 Causeway Run and Fitness Walk is scheduled for Jan. 8, 2022.

