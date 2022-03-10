Laguna Blvd. receives 21st century facelift

By SHELDON MOORE

Special to the PRESS

The City of South Padre Island hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the reconstruction of South Padre Island’s Laguna Boulevard on March 7.

Mayor Patrick McNulty, flanked by council members and other key city figures, celebrated the event in spite of a steady rain brought on by a cool front’s approach.

Long resembling a dusty country lane, Laguna Boulevard winds along, fronting countless entertainment district businesses on the bay side of the island. With the completion of a survey in April of 2020, final planning and the study of options commenced.

As a prime element in South Padre’s Master Thoroughfare Plan, this 720-day project promises to transform Laguna Boulevard into a street worthy of a 21 century destination resort.

Key goals of the project were to provide wider lanes, improve drainage and upgrade intersections, all while identifying and addressing any possible conflicts. These goals appear to have been met.

