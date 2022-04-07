Tarpon track teams compete at Bearkat relays

By CONSTANCIO MARTINEZ, JR.

Special to the PRESS

This past Friday the Port Isabel track teams traveled to Raymondville to participate in the Raymondville Albert Tijerina Bearkat 15th Annual Relays. The two-day track meet had 12 schools competing from throughout the RGV.

The top five teams (with points earned) in the women’s division were: 1. Harlingen South (258), 2. Brownsville Rivera (90), 3. Raymondville (84), 4. Port Isabel (83) and 5. PSJA Memorial (54). In the men’s division, the top five teams were: 1. Harlingen South (214), 2. PSJA Memorial (106), 3. San Benito (95), 4. Brownsville Rivera (55) and 5. Port Isabel (46).

Notable PI female track athletes were Emily Ramos who came in third place in the 100m Hurdles with a time of 54.26 seconds. In the 300m Hurdles, Catalina Romero came in first place with a time of 53.10 seconds- her best time this year. The PI relay team of Layni Mata, Rebekah Camacho, Gisel Borjas, and Madison Ramos came in second place in the 4×200 Relay with a time of 1:56.97. C. Romero switched with R. Camacho for the 4×400 Relay run where the team finished in third place with a time of 4:39.17.

In the field events, Chelsea Gonzalez picked up another gold medal in the Discus throw with a distance of 105’-05”. Madison Ramos came in first place in the High Jump with a height of 5’-02”. This is Ramos fifth gold medal in the High Jump this track season.

In the men’s division, PI’s Devon Ortiz finished in second place in the 100 Meters run with a time of 11.08 seconds just a fraction of a second (.01) behind the first place winner from San Benito. Ortiz joined Jaden Lopez, Daniel Zamarron and Juan Carlos Garza to run the 4×100 Relay run where they finished in third place with a time of 45.43 seconds.

Want the entire story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre PRESS, or subscribe to our e-Edition by clicking HERE!