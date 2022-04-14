Galvan Park near completion despite setbacks

By CHRISTINA G. SOSA

Special to the PRESS

Port Isabel’s long-anticipated Arturo Galvan Coastal Park, the first public access park to the Laguna Madre in Cameron County, will soon be open to the public, according to City Manager Jared Hockema.

This walking trail has faced multiple delays due to construction issues. The second phase of the project began in October 2019, but hurdles related to the COVID-19 pandemic prolonged the completion of the park, Hockema said.

He went on to add that the park should be open in the coming weeks after construction repairs are completed, all at the expense of the contractor. The contractor replaced the defective asphalt parking lot with concrete, corrected issues with the walking trail and is currently in the process of correcting issues with the pavilion and bird watching blinds that did not meet specification.

“For an extended period of time, the contractor failed to work or to correct issues that were identified by the city. Although the city did attempt to work with the contractor to resolve issues identified during the construction, the city was eventually forced to take action against the contractor,” said Hockema.

Want the entire story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre PRESS, or subscribe to our e-Edition by clicking HERE!