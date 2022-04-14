San Perlita: The Pearl of the Valley

By RENE TORRES

Special to the PRESS

On September of 1929, a special invitation was published in the “Brownsville Herald” in conjunction with the sale of lots in San Perlita, Texas, also known as the Little Pearl of the Valley. The following is a word-for-word report as advertised in the July 28 issue of the “Herald:”

Location

Ten miles north east of Raymondville, and located in the center of an excellent farming area, lies San Perlita. The developers of San Perlita had in mind, on its location, not only its value as a commercial center, but pleasure as well. San Perlita’s proximity to Red Fish Bay makes, boating, bathing, and fishing a reality.

Opportunities

There are many opportunities for everyone in this fast-growing community; there is an opening for a Drug Store; Feed and Seed store, Barber Tailor Shop, Garage, Hotel, Confectionery, Bank, Plumbing and Electrical Shop, Blacksmith Shop. These are but a few of the opportunities here.

Crops

The fertile soil around San Perlita produces and abundance of Colton Onions, Tomatoes, and Watermelon and is particularly adaptable for citrus. Cotton crops this year is unusually large.

