Longboard Bar & Grill proves to be fresh and authentic

Custom Harley Menu cover Party Deck So Wave Charter Upper Deck

By TESS FICCAGLIA

Mr. Angel Albino is the manager of Longboard Bar & Grill located at 205 West Palm Street, in the South Entertainment District of South Padre Island, Texas.

He gives a brief history and says Longboard Bar & Grill has been open for only four years and he has worked there for three and half of those years. He loves the family oriented atmosphere and of course the tremendous views. Working with his staff is like working with family he says. He gives them the credit for keeping it all working like clockwork. Several of his staff is related to each other which makes it truly a family affair. Many have been employed since day one. Mr. Albino smiles as he says that is what makes his job

so easy. The positive energy is infectious as they all smile while they carry festive drinks and food to every table. They are happy servers, bartenders, and manager.

Nice easy listening live music starts to play from Tom and Chuck, a regular entertainment pair at Longboard Bar &Grill. Mr. Albino says this happens every weekday at 4 p.m. There are always two bands on weekdays and three on weekends. He says that is why they are the “Live Music Capital of South Texas”. He says no matter the genre of music you crave, country, classic rock, easy listening or Mexican, they have it.

He is proud of the vastness and raves about the many levels to Longboard Bar &\Grill that makes them the perfect concert venue. Mr. Albino names a few of the party nooks that includes the Main Deck, South Bar Deck, the roof top Sky Deck and the Upstairs Bar with an enclosed air conditioned dining room. A concert stage outdoors on the Sky Deck is perfect for that special occasion like a wedding, graduation, company outings, birthdays or retirement party. There is lots of room for large groups, families and it is pet friendly too.

.Mr. Albino says he can’t wait for the new docks to be complete.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the South Padre Parade, or subscribe to our e-Edition for FREE by clicking here