SPI to host Active Shooter Response Training

By SHELDON MOORE

It is impossible to be at all in touch with current events and not be aware of the many mass shooting tragedies taking place across the nation. Most Americans have heard the gruesome details of the horrific events in the small town of Uvalde near San Antonio. While the Uvalde incident may be a rare exception, most of these events are met with an immediate as humanly possible reaction by first responders. Regardless, one common denominator in all of these tragedies is that there is a period of time between the beginning of the incident and the arrival of first responders.

The South Padre Island Police Department, in cooperation with the SPI Chamber of Commerce, will be hosting morning and afternoon sessions on Tuesday August 16, 2022 at the South Padre Island Convention Center. The Hidalgo County Precinct 1 Constables Office will conduct the nationally recognized C.R.A.S.E. training. C.R.A.S.E. is short for Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events For Citizens, Businesses & Organizations. This is the same training that is taught nationwide to law enforcement and this event is open to businesses and individuals. Tickets are free and available at Eventbrite on line. Each session has a maximum capacity of 100 persons. Direct access for tickets to either of these sessions can be found at https://rb.gy/0xmx57

A recent deadly mall rampage in Indiana saw a responsibly armed citizen take action to terminate the event. Greenwood Indiana Police Chief Jim Ison stated that “many more people would have died last night if it were not for a responsible armed citizen”. While three people did lose their lives as the gunman initially opened fire, that 22-year-old, with a legally carried firearm, reacted before first responders could arrive on the scene and terminated the event by shooting the deranged attacker. Realistically, citizens cannot rely on first responders to instantly appear at these tragic scenes nor can they count on a good Samaritan to serendipitously be on site. That is why C.R.E.A.S.E. training may be so very valuable.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the South Padre Parade, or subscribe to our e-Edition for FREE by clicking here