Bottles here for festivity

300 amethyst colored, crowned shaped commemorative bottles have been commissioned in honor of the second annual queen Isabella days celebration, October 10, 11, 12. Columbus Day weekend. Bottle collectors will need to act quickly to obtain the “Royal Amethyst” to add to the “Laguna Blue,” which was the first bottle commissioned in honor of the dedication of the Queen Isabella Causeway September 30, 1974.

The special crown shaped bottle is 6 and one 4th inches in height and 6 1/2 inches in width with a fluted top it will be embossed with the lettering “Queen Isabella Days October 13, 1975.” Port Isabel-South Padre Island, Texas in high relief on the front. It will be pontil marked. The bottles are being produced by an established glass company, Clevenger Brothers, Clayton, New Jersey. Although they are being made and what is known in the industry as the same batch, due to unequal distribution of chemicals in the formula, they will vary somewhat in color.

Collectors may reserve their commemorative bottles by sending a check or money order for $10 to Queen Isabella Days, post office box 1975, South Padre Island, Texas 78578 ( Port Isabel-South Padre Press, August 7, 1975)

