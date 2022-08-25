Hector “Cross” Martinez leads by example

By CONSTANCIO MARTINEZ, JR.

Local Port Isabel High School athlete, “Cross” Martinez, is the son of Hector and Aurora Martinez. One of five siblings, he is currently in the midst of his senior year at PIHS. Martinez has had a passion for sports since an early age and his family attributes his respectfulness and discipline to his participation in the sports. During his time at PIHS he has been one of the top athletes in basketball, track, and football.

Back in the 2019 football season, Martinez and the rest of the freshmen team finished their season with an 9-0 undefeated record. As a junior last year, he was awarded Defensive 2nd Team OLB All-District honors and earned Academic All-District as linebacker. An exceptional football athlete, Martinez starts on both offense and defense. Defensive Coordinator, Albert Barberena III stated he is the “perfect kid” to be showcased.

“He is one of our captains and leads by example on and off the field. He is the type of kid that will go 100 mph at any task we put him to do,” said coach Barberena III.

Offensive Coordinator, Juan Torres is pleased with Martinez work ethic and attitude.

“Cross has one speed: full speed. He does everything with tenacity and enthusiasm. He is a strong RB, who loves contact and picks up many yards after contact. He has great hands and he is one of our biggest catching threats out of the backfield,” said coach Torres.

