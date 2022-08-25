One-Two celebrates one year

By ALEXANDREA

One-Two Church, founded by Matthew and Krystal Wyatt, recently celebrated its one-year anniversary.

Krystal and Matthew, who then lived in a small town in Washington state with about 1,200 people, first visited South Padre Island for their 20th wedding anniversary, after having the trip change dates and locations multiple times due to hurricanes and Covid-19. While trying to decide on the location of their vacation, they called Beach Resort by Holiday Inn and a man named Miguel sold them on the idea of celebrating their marriage on South Padre Island. They planned to visit for ten days, and according to Matthew, his goal was to focus on his wife, and not think about church for at least the first three days of that vacation, and on their fourth day on the Island “some wild things happened.”

“Somebody asked for prayer. People at different shops were asking what we did and saying they would love that type of church down here [South Padre Island]. Our response was ‘We’ll pray for you but we are happy in Washington.’ Our church was growing in Washington. There was no reason to leave. Our family was there. I grew up there. She [Krystal] grew up there,” said Matthew.

On the last day of their stay, Miguel, the man who convinced them to visit the Island in the first place, pulled Matthew aside.

“He said, ‘If you ever want to start a church here, we need you.’ and I laughed it off and said ‘No, we are good. I am not moving to Texas’,” said Matthew.

According to Matthew, the moment he and Krystal boarded the plane, his wife turned to him and asked if he wanted to “talk about it” because she knew what he was feeling.

“I said ‘No, I don’t want to talk about it, because I knew what God was asking us. Within ten days, I knew he wants us here [South Padre Island],” said Matthew.

According to Matthew, he did not want to leave Washington, his home state, but for two months, he and his wife felt unsettled.

“I knew that God was asking us to come and I wanted to be the stubborn pastor that God just got tired of and chose someone else so I could stay up in Washington. It didn’t work out that way,” said Matthew.

According to Matthew, Krystal could sense anxiety in her husband and expressed concern for his well-being to him. He explained how he felt called to South Padre Island to start a church.

“I thought she’d be my out. I thought she’d say ‘We are not moving’ and I’d say ‘Sorry God, we can’t come.’,” said Matthew.

Instead Krystal said to him “I have been feeling it too. Let’s go.”

In December of 2020, after lots of prayer and discussions with their loved ones, Matthew and Krystal resigned from their church in Washington.

“We didn’t know what it would like like. We knew nobody. We knew Miguel and our uber driver,” said Matthew.

In January of 2021 they made the announcement that they were relocating to the Island and on August 10, they arrived.

“We didn’t have a house. We didn’t have a building. We just knew we were supposed to be here,” said Matthew.

The owners of the Rockin’ Cigar Bar and Grill reached out to the couple and told them the bar would like to host the church.

“Our mission has been to meet people where they are at, and what better place to do that than at a bar? It’s not about the building. It’s not about tradition. It’s strictly about Jesus and relationships with him and relationships with others. Jesus has asked us to do two things: One, love god, and two, love people.” said Matthew.

According to Krystal, they usually get one of two reactions from people when they find out that they host their church in a bar: they either think it is awesome, or they shy away.

