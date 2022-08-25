PI alumnus recognized by St. Mary’s

By CHRISTINA SOSA

Port Isabel High School alumnus Brittney Baldovinos wants everyone to have access to education. Her work to bring educational opportunities to Texans garnered her recognition from the St. Mary’s University School of Law Graduates of the Last Decade (GOLD) Council.

Each year the council honors ten outstanding alumni who have graduated within the past ten years at its annual Ten Under Ten Luncheon. This year, the GOLD Council recognized those who have shown extraordinary commitment to the St. Mary’s School of Law, their community and the profession.

Baldovinos accepted her award on August 5 at St Mary’s University in Houston, Texas. She graduated from Port Isabel High School in 2009 and went on to earn a BA in Criminology with a Minor in Forensic Science from St. Edwards University before graduating from St. Mary’s Law School in 2016.

The Rio Grande Valley native was initially interested in national security issues and worked for the federal government before pursuing a calling for public service in education. Education has always played an important role in her life.

“I’m first generation and I had a dream to go to college. My goal in this capacity is to see everyone with a degree, whether that be from a technical or trade school, college or university,” Baldovinos said. “No matter how old you are; you should be able to get the education that will help your life.”

