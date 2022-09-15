SPI talks golf-carts after lives lost in Galveston

By DAVID LOPEZ

Special to the PRESS

Last Wednesday’s SPI City Council meeting began with an announcement for an upcoming Adopt-A-Beach Day on Saturday, September 17 at Beach Access #3. Furthermore, council members announced a causeway collapse ceremony slated for September 15 in Port Isabel.

Council members’ first order of business was proclaiming Sept. as National Food Safety Month. The proclamation was created in 1994 as a campaign to heighten awareness about food safety education; as part of the proclamation, the City’s Environmental Health Services Department encourages all restaurants to participate in the 28th annual National Food Safety Month.

Next, the council extended the City’s declaration of a local state of disaster due to COVID-19 till Friday, Oct. 14.

On the regular agenda, Council member Kerry Schwartz then presented an item suggesting the appointment of new members to the Golf Cart Steering Committee in order to review current city ordinances, state laws, and National Highway Safety Administration rules regulating the rental and operation of golf carts.

“In light of what happened in Galveston, unfortunately, about three weeks ago, where there were four deaths in golf carts,” Schwartz said. “[There have been] numerous accidents here on the Island. We had an individual transported, went on life support…[from] a golf cart flip.”

Schwartz said he wanted himself and council member Ken Medders to be part of the committee to meet with staff members such as the police chief and city manager to determine how to make SPI safer for golf carts and other slow-moving vehicles. The item was approved.

