Tarpons defeat rival Yellow Jackets, 26-14

By CONSTANCIO MARTINEZ, JR.

Special to the PRESS

This past Friday the 4A Port Isabel Tarpons hosted the 5A Edcouch-Elsa Yellowjackets. These teams, with a long tradition of winning, would battle it out back in the day for RGV bragging rights, and Friday night’s game brought back a lot of memories for the older Tarpon fans. As the game got underway, the teams seemed pretty evenly matched. It was a close even game in the first half, but the Tarpons’ physicality started to wear the Yellowjackets down. As the game went late, the Tarpons started to pulled away and secured the 26-14 win.

The Yellowjackets were up first as they grinded out some yards against the stingy “Seawall Defense”. Reaching the Tarpons 40-yard line, EE committed two penalties in which they could not overcome and were forced to punt. Starting from their own 22-yard line, PI RB, Andrew LeBlanc had a nice 10-yard run on the Tarpons’ first play from scrimmage. A few plays later, the Tarpons decided to go for it on 4th and 1 from their own 40-yard line, unfortunately, EE tackled the QB for a 1-yard loss.

With good field position, the Yellowjackets wasted no time as QB, Alvaro Amaya connected with WR/RB, Moses De Leon on a 39-yard touchdown pass play. EE went up 7-0 with 5:46 left in the first quarter. After the kickoff went out of bounds, the Yellowjackets set up for another kick. Except this time, they did a “pooch” kick to the sidelines that caught the Tarpons by surprise as EE recovered the ball.

A facemask penalty by PI put EE at the Tarpons’ 27-yard line. Then WR/RB, De Leon had a big 16-yard run that had the Yellowjackets knocking on the Tarpons’ front door once again. On the next play, PI’s DL, Christopher Gonzalez had a big tackle for a loss. PI’s DE, Kaleb Clinton followed it up with a big sack on the EE quarterback which forced the Yellowjackets to try for a field goal. The FG kick was short and the lead stayed at 7-0 EE.

Starting from their own 20-yard line, PI’s RB, Luis Ramos, got tackled for a big loss after EE’s linebacker dashed into the backfield virtually untouched. On the next play, RB LeBlanc got those yards back on a 13-yard reception from QB Rudy Barrera. PI went on to have a long 13-play, 86-yard touchdown drive that was highlighted by a halfback pass from RB Cross Martinez to WR Anthony Garcia. The score tied the game at 7-7 with 7:17 left in the second quarter.

On EE’s ensuing drive, RB De Leon burst free up the middle for a 51-yard run. The Tarpons’ defense then held them to two yards in the next three plays so EE setup for another field goal try. Trying to catch the Tarpons off-guard, they went for a fake, but the ball was intercepted by DB Evan Galvan. Galvan ran it back for the score, unfortunately, it was brought back on a penalty by PI. EE went on to score two plays later as the Yellowjackets went into halftime with a 14-7 lead.

As the second half got underway, returnman, Andrew LeBlanc had a nice return to the Tarpons’ 41-yard line. A 10-yard quarterback keeper by Barrera put PI at the Yellowjackets 36-yard line. Two plays later, RB Evan Galvan broke free down the sidelines for a 31-yard touchdown run. A successful extra point kick made it 14-14 with 9:08 left in the third quarter.

The Tarpons recovered a Yellowjacket fumble at EE’s 47-yard line. An unsportsmanlike penalty was called on PI, but QB Barrera gained those yards back and then some as he broke free for a 23-yard keeper. PI’s run game had started to soften the Yellowjackets’ defense which led to get bigger gains by the Tarpons. With about six and half minutes to go in the third, RB Luis Ramos outran the Yellowjackets for a 22-yard touchdown run. A botched extra point attempt made it 20-14 in favor of the Tarpons.

On the ensuing EE drive, the Yellowjackets started to move the ball. A few plays into the drive a swarm of Tarpons hit their running back, jarred the ball loose and recovered the ball. After a pickup of 10 yards by QB Barrera the EE defense bullied their way into the backfield three straight times forcing the Tarpons to punt. Not to be outdone, the PI “Seawall Defense” held EE’s offense to negative two yards on three plays as EE was forced to punt as well.

