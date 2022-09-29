By Rene Torres

In order to prevent another “Pearl Harbor,” every Valley citizen, especially along the coast, became a plane spotter. They were the eyes and ears of the force that protected the continental United States.

Airplane spotters were scattered over the Valley doing a vital war job. Cameron County had three such observation posts that were known to most people, but because of military secrecy, could not be mentioned specifically in writing.

While the skies of the Valley seemed clear of enemy planes, there was something brewing near the coastal waters. So focus soon turned from the skies to the waters of the Gulf Coast. What followed next was a thrilling manhunt for German spies, who had been seen lurking near the mouth of the Rio Grande.

The Germans are

coming…

In the summer of 1942, the Valley’s attention was consumed in looking for spies amongst us. The incident produced the largest manhunt in Valley history.

Looking for spies in South Texas involved the Army, Navy, Coast Guard, FBI, Mexican Army, Texas Highway Patrol, county officers from two counties, and various city officials from throughout the area.

The reports out of Matamoros were that an unidentified ship — a long, silver ship—probably a submarine, was seen 13 miles north of the mouth of the Rio Grande and that six men were seen deploying ashore.

It was reported that only one of the individuals was arrested and found to be a German spy. Officials on both sides of the border called for a search alert. Planes soon flew over the gulf as they searched diligently for the alleged saboteurs.

The army patrolled at Del Mar Beach and along the coast, the search was intensified. People visiting the beach were stopped and questioned. Cars were searched and the “Dim-Out” rule was strictly enforced. The search was a record–breaking dragnet.

Although hundreds of people were involved in the search, little information was leaked, which caused paranoia throughout the Valley. This left the people asking, “Was it a rumor or were the Germans really in our backyard?”

