Body of young swimmer recovered

By ALEXANDREA

BAILEY

editor@portisabelsouthpadre. com

On Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 4 p.m., 17-year-old Alberto Christian Buitureira, from Los Fresnos went missing in the water off South Padre Island.

At 4:12 p.m. South Padre watchstanders alerted the Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center that they had received a 911 call. A swimmer had gone missing.

They described him as a 17-year-old male, five feet tall, approximately 140 pounds, Latino, wearing black shorts and glasses. He was last seen in the water near Beach Access 5.

Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast.

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter was launched.

The South Padre Island Station sent a 33-foot Special Craft-Law Enforcement Boat crew to search the water for the missing swimmer.

Corpus Christi sent HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crews to aid in the search.

The Island’s Fire Department and Cameron County Park Rangers were on the move, looking for Buitureira.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department personnel also aided in the search.

A press release was distributed by The United States Coast Guard to media sources at 8:23 p.m. that evening. It stated that if anyone had information that could aid in the search, to contact Sector Corpus Christi.

The following day, Thursday, Oct.13 at 7:15 p.m. another press release was distributed.

