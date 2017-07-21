Back-to-School Run slated for Aug. 19

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

The Town of Laguna Vista has scheduled two health events in the coming months.

The first is a Back-to-School Run/Walk on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 7a.m. at Roloff Park.

“We want to promote health and fitness while supporting education in Laguna Vista and the Laguna Madre area,” said City Manager Rolando Vela.

“The purpose of this event is to encourage participants to, instead of paying an entry fee, donate school supplies. We want participants, both teachers and students, to wear their school colors,” he said.

