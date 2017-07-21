County approves MOU with Island

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The Cameron County Commissioners’ Court approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the City of South Padre Island regarding a proposed venue tax project approved by Island voters last November.

Both the City and the County placed venue tax propositions on the ballot during the November General Election hoping to use funds collected from the hotel occupancy tax (HOT tax) to pay for tourist infrastructure on South Padre Island. After several months of discussion at City meetings, the Island has begun to flesh out its idea to create better public access points along the bayside shoreline.

“They are proposing a project behind the Convention Centre, which they’re calling a kayak launch, paddle board docking station,” said County Administrator David Garcia during Tuesday’s special meeting.

“The purpose of this MOU is to basically allow them, in consultation and coordination with the County, to proceed with the work. We recommend (it) and think it’s a good project,” Garcia added.

