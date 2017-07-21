Sewer line break dumps 200,000 gallons of raw sewage

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The Laguna Madre Water District (LMWD) responded to a sewer line break on the north end of South Padre Island last week which resulted in a leak of approximately 200,000 gallons of raw sewage, officials say.

The leak occurred on Wednesday, July 12, LMWD General Manager Carlos Galvan said in a phone interview earlier this week. “It was coming out from the main sewer line,” by Clayton’s Beach Bar, he said. Water district officials were notified of the leak by South Padre Island police at approximately 7 a.m.

According to Galvan, a check valve broke, causing the spill. As crews worked to expose the damaged line, the break was exacerbated and increased the leak. The LMWD quickly mobilized several vacuum trucks to suction the waste and pump it into the District’s main sewer lines.

